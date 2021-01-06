BJP Nails Stalin's Hypocrisy On Farm Laws Amid Resolution Demand, Cites 2016 DMK Manifesto

On Wednesday, BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi castigated MK Stalin for DMK's hypocritical stance on the three farm laws passed by both Houses of Parliament. To buttress his point, Ravi cited pages 24 and 25 of the DMK's 2016 Assembly election manifesto. As per the document, the party promised to formulate a new policy to market agriculture produce nationally and internationally. The manifesto stated, "Farmers will be able to sell their products directly without any middleman at market-determined prices".

Incidentally, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 achieves this very purpose. However, Stalin wrote to TN CM E Palaniswami on January 1 calling for the passage of a resolution against the farm laws in the state Assembly. Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was the first state to waive farm loans and provide free electricity to the agricultural sector, he opined that it was necessary for the MLAs to echo the sentiments of the farmers protesting on the Delhi borders. In the wake of this, the BJP national general secretary accused the DMK supremo of "peddling lies" to the people of the state.

Dear Mr @mkstalin,



Here is what DMK promised in its 2016 Assembly Elections Manifesto.



And this is exactly what is being implemented by PM @narendramodi Govt through the #FarmLaws.



Why are you peddling lies to Tamil Makkal about them?



Be a Man, not a Hypocrite !#LIARStalin pic.twitter.com/CafSKYuCJA — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 6, 2021

Protest against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the 7 rounds of meetings that have taken place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

While the Centre has agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use, there has been no further breakthrough. The farmers' unions have consistently rejected the proposal to have a clause-by-clause discussion of the agrarian laws. The next round of deliberations will be held on Friday.

