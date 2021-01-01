DMK's Stalin Follows Kerala; Writes To CM EPS For Assembly To Resolve Against Farm Laws

A day after the Left-led Kerala govt adopted a resolution against the Centre's controversial farm laws on Thursday, DMK supremo MK Stalin wrote to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami urging him to convene a special assembly session to pass a similar resolution. DMK, led by Stalin, has opposed the farm laws passed by the Centre and has participated in protests in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, demanding the 'black laws' to be repealed. Writing to CM EPS, DMK's Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu was the first state to waive farmer loans and provide free electricity to the agrarian sector and hence it was important for the state to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with the farmers protesting in Delhi.

Stalin wants resolution against farm laws in Tamil Nadu

In his letter to the Tamil Nadu CM, the DMK supremo claimed that it was the 'deep desire' of the farmers for the Tamil Nadu assembly to echo their sentiments and that DMK was determined to pass the resolution. The Opposition leader demanded a resolution to be passed in the assembly asking the Centre to repeal all the three farm laws and urged the CM to convene a special assembly session at the earliest to do so.

"As the first state to waive loans to farmers and provide free electricity, it is imperative that Tamil Nadu, at this critical juncture for farmers, unite without any distinction, stand by their side and insist that their demands be met. It is the deep desire of all the agrarian elites in our state that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly should echo their sentiments and stand shoulder to shoulder with the struggling farmers in Delhi. The main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is determined to reflect that desire to be welcomed," Stalin wrote.

"Therefore, as the main Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, he demanded the repeal of all the three agricultural laws of the Central Government and the passage of the resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly; The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be convened immediately for that; I kindly ask," he added.

7th round of govt-farmer talks on Jan 4

The sixth round of discussions between the Centre and the farmers' unions ended on late Wednesday evening. The nearly 5-hour long deliberations on Wednesday ended inconclusively forcing another round which has been scheduled on January 4, though this time there was headway made both in terms of the two sides getting along due to the ministers also eating at the langar organised at the farmers, and an agreement on some of the farmers' demands. The 4-point agenda set by the farmers' unions was tabled in the meeting, with the government conceding to two demands, Union Agriculture Minister confirmed.

The Centre has agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. As per sources, during the meeting, the government had told the farmers that the demands and issues related to the three agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws.

The Union Government maintained that the laws will not be repealed, but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again. Amid the talks, Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash joined the 40 farm union leaders to partake in their langar.

