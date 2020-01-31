Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Blames RSS Over Shooting At Delhi's Jamia

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh blamed the RSS and organisations affiliated with it for the horrifying incident of firing by a gunman at anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. The assailant was arrested by the Delhi Police soon after he fired a shot at protesters which left one Jamia student injured. Several opposition leaders slammed the BJP government over the incident.

"I blame all those Organisations, who have poisoned the mind of these misguided youths through speeches of Hatred filled with Venom and all of them have RSS ROOTS," Digvijaya Singh wrote on Twitter.

Congress lambasts BJP govt

Addressing a press conference after the incident, Congress MP Manish Tewari blamed the BJP government for creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country. Contending that there was a concerted attempt to fuel divisions in the society, Tiwari hinted that the irresponsible statements of some ministers had played a role in the present crisis. Moreover, he opined that Mahatma Gandhi would be very disturbed by the Centre crushing the conscience and economy of the nation.

Jamia violence

On Thursday, a gun-toting man identifying himself as Gopal was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Moreover, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Home Minister assures shooter will not be spared

Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, stated. He spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. Shah reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared.

