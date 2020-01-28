'What Is Goli Maro?' Kapil Sibal Responds To MoS Anurag Thakur's Shocking Call-to-arms

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed the Home Ministry for not taking any action against MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for his alleged hate speech at a rally for the upcoming Delhi election. Sibal said that the BJP does not follow Gandhi's ideology. He also mentioned that the country is at a crossroads and one needs to choose their stand of either violence or saving the country.

"Today India is not Gandhi India. BJP, HM does not follow Gandhi ideology. Those who raise slogans like "Bharat ke Gaddaro ko" knows what answer will come from the front. What is meant by Goli maro?. I am surprised that no action is taken by Delhi police, EC or courts," Sibal said.

He continued, "Even PM is silent on this. It is an IPC offense. But since it's coming from govt and BJP no action is being taken. If such is the state of affairs when those voicing against hatred are termed as Gaddar. The country is at a crossroad where we have two ways, either to stand with violence and hatred or come forward to save the country. We have to choose our way."

In a shocking video that has surfaced on Monday, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

This incident took place days after an FIR was filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for his tweet equating the Delhi polls with an India-Pakistan match. Later, the Election Commission imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban. The poll body also directed Twitter to take down the tweet. Earlier on December 20, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had led a pro-CAA rally in Delhi where he had raised the same slogan. After videos surfaced showing Mishra shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maron', BJP distanced itself from the incident. Mishra is already been slapped with a 48-hour campaigning ban after he compared the Delhi elections to India vs Pakistan in a tweet.

Delhi CEO asks for a report

The Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO) has sought a report from the North West district's election officer after Union Minister Anurag Thakur's inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on Monday. According to news agency PTI, an official said, "We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far."

