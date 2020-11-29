Shah Responds To Owaisi's Dare, Challenges Him To Write Letter For Removal Of Rohingyas

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sparred over the issue of throwing out illegal Rohingyas allegedly present in Hyderabad. Responding to Owaisi's 'If there are illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?' remark, Shah pointed out that the AIMIM supremo himself backed them during the discussion in Parliament. The former BJP president retorted that the Centre will take stern action if the Hyderabad MP gives in writing that he wants Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to be removed.

In response, Owaisi contended that it is BJP who had created the illusion of 'illegal intruders" residing in Hyderabad. Taking a dig at Shah, the AIMIM chief mocked the notion that the Union Home Minister required his approval to act against Rohingyas. According to him, BJP was using this issue for political gains ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "When I initiate a probe, he raises objections in Parliament. Didn’t you see that? He cries in such a loud voice. First, he should give me in writing that Bangladeshi and Rohingyas should be removed. Then, I will do so. Nothing happens by just talking in election rallies. When there is a discussion on Rohingyas, who takes their side? The people of the country know this. They have seen it on television."

#WATCH When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis & Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?: Home minister Amit Shah on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here,what is HM doing?' pic.twitter.com/i4Lppa7J72 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls

The election to 150 divisions of the GHMC is being conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. In the 2016 elections, TRS secured a comfortable majority with 99 wins with AIMIM coming a distant second amid its candidates emerging victorious in 44 seats. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

The Telangana State Election Commission stated that the election will be conducted using paper ballots instead of EVMs. Moreover, the polling time has been extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buoyed by its success in the Dubbak Assembly by-election, BJP is looking to make further inroads in an election where allies TRS and AIMIM are fighting separately.

