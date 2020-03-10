BJP Projects Dire Future For Congress As Sonia Gandhi 'expels' Scindia After He Resigns

As the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh faces an uphill task to remain in power after the exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with at least 22 MLAs, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that soon the day will come when Congress will have only two leaders -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"How many leaders are they going to expel? If they continue expelling their leaders like this, soon the day will come when only Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be left in the Congress," Hussain told news agency ANI.

"Congress is treating Sachin Pilot the same way they had treated Jyotiraditya Scindia. Congress does not include Pilot's photos even in their hoardings. Supporters and youth leaders of their party are unsure of their future under Congress' top leadership," he said.

'We are hoping that he will work with us'

Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia resigned from the Congress party stating that "it is time to move on." Commenting upon Scindia's resignation, Hussain said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia hails from a respectable family. His grandmother, 'Rajmataji' (Vijaya Raje Scindia) was one of our party's founders. Even after facing humiliation from Congress party, he was working enthusiastically. BJP respects his decision. We are hoping that he will work with us."

Earlier in the day, Scindia met PM Modi at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Shortly after, he announced his resignation from the Congress. The leader was accompanied by Home Minister when he went to meet the PM.

Scindia dumps Congress

In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “...it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” the letter added. Minutes after Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities”.

