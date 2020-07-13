BJP Rushes Top Leaders To Jaipur After Congress CLP Meet; Pilot Gears For Rajasthan Fight

In a massive development, sources report that top BJP leaders Gulab Chand Kataria, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are gearing to reach Jaipur on Monday as Gehlot government grapples to ascertain its majority. Sources add that Union Ministers - Arjun Singh Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary are keeping tabs on the situation unfolding in Jaipur. Pilot, who is claiming the support of 30 MLAs has allegedly met senior BJP leader Om Mathur and Bhupendra Yadav amid the crisis.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress fields Priyanka Vadra; BJP rushes to Jaipur

Gehlot claims support of 109 MLAs

This development comes after the Congress CLP meeting where 102 MLAs have turned up ay CM Gehlot's residence. While Deputy CM Pilot claims to have the support of his MLAs, geared up for a fight, Gehlot has claimed 109 MLAs have signed support for his government. Congress has maintained that BJP is trying to undermine its government as two close aides of Gehlot were raided by I-T department in tax-evasion case by Rajasthan-based jewellery group, while BJP has blamed Gehlot for failing to recognise its own leaders.

Sachin Pilot warns Congress & Gehlot that he and his MLAs are ready to fight for Rajasthan

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The notice issued to Pilot mentions an FIR under Sections 124(B) dealing with sedition and 120(B) conspiracy. Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief with Raghuveer Meena, as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs have reportedly extended support to Pilot.

Doors open for pilot, says Cong; legislature party meeting begins in Jaipur

Rajasthan government teeters

Pilot, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, has already met with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and listed a set of grievances. He has also met with former Congress colleague - Jyotiraditya Scindia, who claimed it was sad to see Pilot being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, after the meeting. While both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been briefed about the current situation, Pilot seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership. Currently, Congress which enjoys the support of 12 Independent MLAs, holds a 48-seat majority over Opposition's 76, with 124 seats.

Congress fields Priyanka Vadra to broker peace between Rajasthan CM Gehlot & Sachin Pilot