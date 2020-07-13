Sachin Pilot Warns Congress & Gehlot That He And His MLAs Are Ready To Fight For Rajasthan

Breaking his silence on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister & state Congress president Sachin Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him, but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. The Congress leader who is in Delhi said that he will make his intent clear very soon. This comes as almost a direct response to Randeep Surjewala's claims a short while earlier that appeared to ascribe a personal motive to the party and Pilot's tensions.

'I have the support'

Speaking to Republic TV, Pilot said, "We are ready to fight, not only are the MLAs with me, they are with people of Rajasthan too. Whatever I will do will be for the people and the state and rest assured, we will continue to fight for the people of Rajasthan. I will make my intent clear soon. I have the support, you cannot keep MLAs against their will for a long time. It’s a long haul."

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot who it is claimed has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state’s 200-member assembly.

“Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs,” senior leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters in Jaipur ahead of a crucial state legislature party meeting. He said those who want to attend it should call up Avinash Pande, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan.

Pande, Surjewala and Ajay Maken were rushed to Jaipur ahead of the meeting amid a power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Sources said that there are 17 MLAs physically present with Sachin Pilot in Delhi. More than 16 MLAs could join him post the Gehlot CLP meeting, where the CM's numbers in Jaipur emerged lesser than that which was witnessed at a meeting he held the previous night. Whereas there were 114 MLAs on Sunday night, only 102 have come to the CLP meeting, as per sources.

BJP not officially involving itself into Pilot-Gehlot tussle

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who is in Delhi met a top BJP leader earlier in the day, sources said. After it was reported that Pilot is likely to join BJP on Monday, the ruling party has said that it is not in any rush for Pilot to join the party or topple the Congress government.

READ | ED raids at Fairmont Hotel where Gehlot planned taking MLAs; IT raids Rajasthan CM's aides

READ | Rajasthan floor test coming? Sachin Pilot meets top BJP neta; buys time to garner support

Sources said that the Deputy Chief Minister has suggested the Governor route and wants a floor test to happen to challenge Gehlot in the floor of the house which in turn gives him and the BJP time of at least 8 to 10 days to gather more support and numbers. Meanwhile, the BJP has clearly indicated that it is Pilot's call and the BJP is officially not getting into the Pilot-Gehlot tussle till Sachin joins the BJP. The BJP has said that it would help and back him from the outside in the floor test.

READ | Rajasthan crisis: Congress repeatedly 'in touch with Sachin Pilot'; upholds Sonia & Rahul

READ | Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot warns Gehlot 'can't keep MLAs locked up forever'