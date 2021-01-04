BJP Shares Video Of Trinamool Neta Telling Cadre To 'beat & Chase' Saffron Party's Leaders

Sharing a video of a Trinamool leader, BJP Bengal has alleged that Mamata Banerjee's party leaders are openly instigating people against the saffron party's workers. In the video, a TMC leader is heard saying, "Wherever you see BJP, I tell you, you beat them up and make them run away. They should know we don't accept them here." The BJP Bengal said that while 136 BJP workers have lost their lives in Bengal, CM Mamata's supporters are issuing provocative speeches.

TMC leader openly instigates TMC workers to go and beat up BJP supporters. 136 BJP karyakartas have lost their lives to political violence, unleashed by Pishi’s goons...



Will Pishi’s police dare to act against such provocative speeches that threaten Bengal’s law and order? pic.twitter.com/KqYTLPQp38 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) January 3, 2021

Earlier, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh appealed to Hindu youths to take up arms for protecting the dignity of women. Addressing a gathering at an event of Hindu Jagran Manch in Paschim Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh said that the Constitution of India permits the usage of weapons to protect religious faiths. Reiterating his stance, the Medinipur MP said that the BJP cadres should be ready to take "revenge" after TMC attacks them.

Moreover, a video of Ghosh was doing rounds in which he is heard saying, "Can cut their hand, can cut their ears. I can crush them under my vehicle. My one call and they will never see their sons and daughters again. I have given them ultimatum till December, from January we will begin the work of bringing them to right path." It is unclear when were these comments made by Dilip Ghosh and in which context. Ghosh also said that "revenge" will be taken. “Badalav hobe, bodlao hobe (We shall change and we shall take revenge as well). Everything will be returned with interest,” Ghosh wrote in Bengali on Facebook.

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and polls strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. VIolence has already started in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

