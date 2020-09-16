''37 Lakh Families Will Get Ration Under Annapurna Yojana'': Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that 37 lakh families have been identified under the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana and these families will start getting ration at subsidised rates. The chief minister said that every poor person will get wheat grains, rice grains and salt at Re 1 per kg, according to ANI.

"Right to food security is a basic right," said the chief minister as quoted by ANI.

"Under the Mukyamantri Annapurna Yojana, 'Anna Utsav' (Food Festival) was inaugurated today and interacted with the beneficiaries. Today is the happiest day of my life. There was a resolution, which is being fulfilled. Was a dream, which is coming true. With the launch of this food festival, from today 37 lakh new beneficiaries will start getting cheaper ration," the chief minister's Instagram post read.

"Food is just as necessary for life as air and water. God has given free air and water, but food is also needed. This 'Anna Utsav' is a small effort of the BJP government to give food to the poor. Our happiness is in the happiness of the poor. My poor brothers who do not have a house yet should not worry. In the coming three years, the goal of giving everyone a permanent house will also be fulfilled," he added.

'God will surely be happy'

"The ultimate goal of human life is the attainment of God. Do not know if God can be sought by worshiping; but if you serve the poor, then God will surely be happy. Today the 'Ann Utsav' was inaugurated and I greeted the beneficiary brothers and sisters," he said on Twitter.

"God is observant. God created all the natural resources for everyone including river, mountain. He never discriminated, humans only discriminated," he said in another tweet.

