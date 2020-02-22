Trumps's Visit: BJP Slams Cong For Being 'unhappy' Over India's Global Improved Stature

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday, 22 February lashed out at Congress for its statements on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit from February 24-25. This comes after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said, "Is Trump God that 70 lakh people will gather around to welcome him. He is coming here for his own interests. Trump is not doing the trade deal. He just wants to work for the benefit of America and is not coming to make us happy."

Addressing a press conference, Patra questioned Congress for being unhappy over India's growth globally and asked the party to not worry about India's interest.

"Why is the Congress Party unhappy when India's stature is being improved globally? Mr. Trump has himself said multiple times that India is a tough bargainer. The Congress party should not worry about India's interests," Patra said

"Did 10-Janpath (Sonia Gandhi's residence) ever allow, even the then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, to develop such rapport with his international colleagues?" the BJP spokesperson questioned.

Patra asserted that there are times when we keep aside our smaller identities as political parties and think as one nation. The US President's visit is one such moment when one of the largest democracies in the world will be meeting one of the oldest democracies in the world, he added.

READ: 'Hoax number 7': Donald Trump dismisses reports of Russian interference in US elections

READ: 'Program still on': Sabarmati Ashram administrator clears air about Trump's visit

Landmark moment in Indo-US ties

Furthermore, Patra stated Trump's visit to be a landmark moment for both the nations and reminded Congress that PM Modi had intervened and invited the then-President Mr. Barrack Obama back in 2015.

"This is a landmark moment in Indo-US ties, but Congress is worried about its own sinking fortunes. My advice to Congress is - start taking pride in the nation's achievements. Does the Congress Party mean to state that Indo-US relations were not important till 2014? We must remember that PM Modi had intervened and invited the then-President Mr. Barrack Obama as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in India."

READ: PM Modi not to accompany US President Donald Trump on visit to Taj Mahal

READ: UP CM Yogi, Gujarat CM Rupani not to be part of Trump's Taj visit, roadshow: Sources