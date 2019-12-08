BJP Slams Kejriwal For Attending 'Badhaai Timarpur' Event On Day Of Delhi Fire Tragedy

Slamming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for attending a programme 'Badhaai Timarpur' on the day of the Fire tragedy which claimed 43 lives, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari questioned Kejriwal's insensitivity. Resorting to politics over the tragedy, he questioned as to how could Kejriwal nullify such a tragedy. Both BJP and AAP leaders have blamed each other for the lapses in fire safety resulting in the fire.

Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal

जहां एक तरफ पूरी दिल्ली मातम में डूबी है 43 परिवार उजड़ गए, कई लोग घायल हैं...

वही दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री जी 'बधाई तिमारपुर' कार्यक्रम कर रहे है।

केजरीवाल जी ऐसे सम्वेदना शून्य कैसे हो सकते है आप ? — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 8, 2019

Delhi Fire: Visuals of moment when the blaze first began accessed, witness recounts rescue

Compensation offered

Offering monetary relief to the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the victims' next of kin and Rs. 50,000 each to those who are injured in the accident. Previously, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs. 10 lakh to victim's kin and Rs. 1 lakh to injured victims along with free treatment. BJP Delhi too offered compensation to the victims and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar too has offered compensation to victims hailing from Delhi. Most leaders from BJP, AAP and several Union ministers and the Delhi CM too visited the accident site.

Delhi Fire: PMO offers 2 lakh ex-gratia to victims' next of kin, Rs. 50, 000 to injured

FIR filed against factory owner

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the owners and other renters who have occupied the factory premises. Delhi CP has transferred the case to the Crime branch. Forensic investigation is currently underway. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bharadwaj has confirmed that the main owner of the factory - Rehan is absconding. The fire has been doused and search operation is still ongoing.

Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) revealed lapses in the fire safety. He said, "The building did not have fire clearance from DFS and no fire safety equipment was found installed in the premises". Sources report that the factory did not have a NOC certificate and was run illegally.

Karnataka bypolls : BJP government faces Assembly test as Congress-JD(S) eye comeback

Delhi fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in Delhi on early Sunday morning - around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims have lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory mainly produced plastic items housed several labourers and their families - leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, most deaths were due to suffocation. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: 43 dead, over 60 rescued; Delhi & Bihar gov,PMO, BJP announce aid