Galwan Valley Face-off: BJP Slams 'rabble Rousing' Oppn For Criticising PM Modi's Actions

Hitting out at the Opposition for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisions in tackling the ongoing situation at the Galwan valley with China, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh said that PM has always ‘walked the talk’ by making tough decisions on India’s eastern borders.

Listing a number of significant decisions made by the Modi Government in response China’s constant interference on the border, Santhosh said the rabble-rousing Opposition should remember that PM Modi means what he says.

Deciding not to join RCEP , opposing BELT ROAD project as it passed thru Pak held Indian territory , joint naval exercise with US & Australia in Bay of Bengal , selling BRAHMOS to Vietnam , close ties with Japan ,#AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan ..... #IndoChinaFaceoff — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 19, 2020

Among the various decisions of the Central Government, as noted by the BJP leader included, India pulling out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and its opposition to China’s One Belt One Road initiative as it passed through Pakistan occupied Indian territory.

Focus on border roads ,bridge across Galvan , firmness at Doklam .... @narendramodi has always walked the talk on India’s eastern borders & related economic moves . So called rabble rousers & usual suspects shd always remember it . THIS MAN MEANS WHAT HE SAYS ... — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 19, 2020

BL Santhosh also pointed out that India has worked towards building stronger ties with friendly nations by organising joint naval exercises with the United States and Australia in the Bay of Bengal. He hailed the decision to sell the BrahMos to Vietnam, and its efforts in forming close ties with Japan. The BJP Secretary noted that India’s focus on building a bridge across the Galwan Valley and strong retaliation at Doklam proves that Prime Minister Modi always stuck to his words and did what is best for the country, on both national and international fronts.

Galwan valley incident

Twenty Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15, when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

