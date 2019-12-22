JP Nadda Meets Sindhi Community In Indore, Discusses Citizenship Act

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Saturday met the people of Sindhi community in Indore and discussed with them over the recently amended citizenship law. Speaking at the event Nadda also slammed the Congress for being a party to the Anti-CAA agitation.

'CAA possible because of PM Modi's will'

During his speech, Nadda said, "Indore is celebrating the new Citizenship Act. For the past few decades, justice to the Sindhi community from west Pakistan was delayed. They were angry as they were not able to lead a normal life. Now all their woes have ended as the new law on citizenship has come into force. While in power, Jawaharlal Nehru was also in favour of giving citizenship right to the outsiders. Even in 2003, Manmohan Singh promised of rolling out citizenship law, but was unable to fulfil its promise."

"The new citizenship law has become possible only because of the will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of Home Minister Amit Shah. I assure you all that this Act will not take away the citizenship of any Muslim or any other minority group," added the BJP leader.

Protest against CAA

Political parties, organizations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

