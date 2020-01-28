BJP Tamil Nadu Sends Razors To Detained Omar Abdullah After His Bearded Photo Goes Viral

Update on 13:01: After facing backlash on social media for, BJP Tamil Nadu has deleted the tweet.

As an unverified picture of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah surfaced on social media, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has made inappropriate and insensitive remarks on it. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of BJP Tamil Nadu had shared a screenshot of Amazon cart showing that they have sent a pack of shaving razors to Omar Abdullah. The viral picture of Omar Abdullah shows him wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard, while he is smiling with snow in the backdrop.

The saffron party tagged Omar in their tweet and said that it is "disheartening" to see Omar even as his "corrupt freinds are enjoying outside." Spelling "friends" incorrectly, the party went on to request that the former J&K CM should accept this "sincere contribution" and can contact them for "any assistance". Calling the Congress party as Omar's counterpart, BJP added that he can contact them "for further help."

Ironically, the statement comes even as Omar Abdullah is under detention since the abrogation of Article 370. In yet another blunder, the BJP has sent "razors" as a gift to an address at "G-1, Guptar Road, Srinagar". However, Omar's residence in Srinagar is "Gupkar Road". On January 15, he was reportedly shifted to his Gupkar residence from Hari Niwas that was designated as subsidiary jail. Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also towed the same line as his party, saying, his party only abrogated Article 370 from the valley and not banned razors.

Opposition's reaction

Meanwhile, the opposition had expressed varied reactions on Omar's picture. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her aghast saying "when will this end?" She added that she was unable to recognise him. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hoped that BJP will release him soon. Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she missed Omar's twitter wit. DMK President M K Stalin said he was deeply troubled to see a photograph and demanded the Centre immediately release all leaders in detention in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that he is equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti & other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, Parliament abrogated Article 370 of Indian Constitution that exempted Jammu and Kashmir from following the Indian Constitution except for Article 1 and itself, thus giving special rights to the state. Additionally, the Modi government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir and changed its status to Union Territories - Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ahead of the historic decision, the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed around 40,000 troops in the state and placed the mainstream leaders including three chief ministers - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti under what they called "preventive custody". The Centre after intimation from Army also evacuated Amarnath yatris, and the Chinar Corps of Indian Army revealed that they had intelligence inputs that there were attempts of attacks on Amarnath Yatra by Pakistan.

Centre imposed a complete ban on internet in the valley and phone lines including mobile networks were shut. Central government said that it was done to prevent fake news and provocation from Pakistan. After six months of revocation, and SC's direction, the government restored internet broadband facilities. The Modi government has set up massive developmental plans for the valley, however many areas are still under lockdown.

