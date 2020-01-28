'Removed Article 370 From J&K, Not Razors': Giriraj Provokes On Omar Abdullah's Photo

BJP's Giriraj Singh on Tuesday has made insensitive remarks on the picture of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah. Abdullah's picture that has been doing rounds on social media as his first picture after detention. Responding on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tweet, Singh said that BJP government had only abrogated Article 370 but had not banned razor. Aghast at the transformation seen in former Jammu-Kashmir chief Minister Omar Abdullah, West Bengal CM had on Saturday, expressed her disbelief at an unverified photo of the detained politician circulating online.

कश्मीर से धारा 370 35a हटाया था ..उस्तरा (Razor) नहीं ?? https://t.co/q9tDgMCbeh — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 27, 2020

Expressing relief at Omar's smiling photo inspite of his unkempt, straggly and shaggy bearded appearance, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hoped that BJP will release him soon. Missing his Twitter wit, Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed hope at catching a glimpse of the detained politician. She added that it was sad to feel happiness at just a photo of the former CM.

Omar Abdullah shifted to his residence

Earlier on January 15, Omar Abdullah was reportedly shifted to his Gupkar residence in Srinagar. He was in solitary confinement since the abrogation of Article 370. Other mainstream leaders and two former chief ministers - PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC chief Farooq Abdullah has also been under house arrest.

