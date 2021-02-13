BJP Urges EC To Deploy Central Forces In Kerala Ahead Of Polls, Cites Increase In Violence

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections, the BJP has demanded deployment of central forces in the southern state, citing an increase in political violence in the state. Making its plea before the Election Commission visiting Kerala to assess poll-preparedness, the BJP claimed violence against its party members alleging that it is a strategy of the ruling CPI(M). The saffron party was a part of the Election Commission meeting with all political factions on Saturday ahead of the polls.

In the discussion which lasted nearly for half-an-hour, political parties expressed a desire to hold polling in a single phase for the upcoming Assembly Election. Moreover, the Election Commission has also hinted at a similar schedule of elections as it was in 2016. In the previous assembly polls, elections were held in mid-May.

'Reign of fear & terror'

Elaborating on BJP's demand for deployment of central forces in Kerala, the party's Central Election Committee Incharge Om Pathak said, "Unfortunately, Kerala has seen a lot of political violence in the last 2-3 years and most of this violence has been against BJP and its sister organisations. That we have brought to the commission's notice that wherever there are CPM ruled states, violence is an integral part of their strategy and therefore, sensitive and critical polling stations must be identified and we must post central forces alone. We will not allow anyone to create a reign of fear and terror."

Om Pathak also highlighted that there are some 'discrepancies' in the electoral roll which the EC has been apprised of. "In some places, people's names have been struck off, some duplicate voters have been registered. We are doing a thorough scanning. We also said that there are new polling station and polling booths being set up as a result of social distancing, so we have requested the EC to provide us with a list of the proposed new booths," he told ANI.

The Central Election Commission Team reached Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning to review the preparedness for the upcoming elections in Kerala. The team comprising of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra, Rajeev Kumar and other senior officials has already begun discussions with various government officials. The team is expected to meet district level Electoral Officers and SPs on various security precautions regarding forthcoming assembly elections. On Sunday, the EC delegation will interact with the Kerala Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, State Police Chief and other senior officers.

(With ANI Inputs)