Sena's Sanjay Raut Issues First Response Amid Row Over Bihar DGP's VRS, Election Rumours

As Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey announced his voluntary retirement from service ahead of the assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the BJP for allegedly using the DGP to fulfil its political agenda against Maharashtra in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Amid rumours that Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Buxar in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Raut said the people would not trust the party which selects him as a candidate. He further alleged that his ‘drama’ against Mumbai police and the MVA government in Maharashtra had a political agenda which has now come to light.

“The comments he (Gupteshwar Pandey) made on Mumbai police during the SSR investigation seems like a political agenda. Political parties were using him (to defame Maharashtra government),” he said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a dig at the Bihar DGP saying, "If you want to do politics then do it openly. If you want to contest elections, fight on courage and truth. But in this 'Gupt' (secret) way, starting your campaign with the death of someone is very painful and unfortunate as well. May God give you wisdom before success, this is the wish."

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who has been extremely vocal during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death had slammed the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police for their probe into the late actor's death. Pandey's outspokenness during the tug-of-war between Bihar and Maharashtra was also questioned, and now, following his taking VRS, has sparked a political row.

Ex-Bihar DGP refutes election rumors

Gupteshwar Pandey’s retirement after gaining wide recognition for handling Sushant’s case had triggered speculation that he would contest the Assembly polls. However, while addressing the media on Wednesday the former DGP said he has no plans of joining politics.

“I have not joined any political party nor I am a political person. I will tell you if join any or decide to enter politics. In my 34 years of service, no party has ever pointed a finger on me. I never took anyone's side, be it a party or a politician,” the former Bihar DGP said.

Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service. Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.

