Shah Faesal Quitting IAS Heroic But Bihar DGP A Villain?: BJP's Kapil Mishra To 'liberals'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday slammed the "fraud liberal gang" questioning Gupteshwar Pandey's move to step down as Bihar DGP ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections. Amid speculations that Gupteshwar Pandey might contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls likely to be held in October or November, several politicians and critics have criticized the former Bihar DGP, though their reasons seem loose.

Kapil Sharma however, in a tweet in Hindi, asked that if Shah Faesal leaves IAS and "supports terrorists, then he is a hero but if Gupteshwar Pandey completes his job, takes VRS and join politics, he becomes a villain?"

Shah Faesal resigned from the Indian Administrative Service and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People''s Movement (JKPM) last year. However, last month, he quit politics, amid speculation that he may even want to rejoin the civil services.

'I have not taken any decision on it yet'

Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, on Wednesday said that he has not said anything yet about contesting elections and has not met any politicians. Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period. Addressing a press conference, he said that people were coming to meet him and he will take a decision for the future course after discussing with them.

"I have not said anything yet about contesting elections. Anybody can say anything. I have served as DGP and now I am free. I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. I have served as the DGP of Bihar and ensured law and order was maintained in the state. There were law and order situations in various states of the country during CAA-NRC protest but I have maintained it in the state," Pandey said.

Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, DG Civil Defence and Fire Services has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders. Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from Buxar, ANI sources had earlier said.

