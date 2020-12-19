BJP Workers Attacked In Midnapore By Alleged TMC Goons Hours After Amit Shah's Rally

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's massive rally concluded in Midnapore, BJP workers were attacked in the district's Keshpur area on their way back from the rally. Sources have revealed that the workers, who were returning from Shah's rally were attacked by TMC goons in Paschim Midnapore, during which their cars were pelted with stones and bricks. Other workers have alleged that petrol bombs were also hurled while their vans were returning from the meeting.

This shocking incident comes days after BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked by alleged TMC goons when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour on December 10. During the incident, 8 leaders including senior leaders such as Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy were left injured.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia remarked that the incident highlighted the TMC's nervousness post Amit Shah's rally since the ruling party now knew that their days were numbered.

"Bengal has become a symbol of anarchy and unconstitutionalism. There is no law and order in West Bengal. The way JP Nadda's convoy was attacked shows the nervousness in the TMC which knows that their days are numbered. Over 130 of our workers have been brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances without a fair investigation. This shows that all criminals today are being shielded by Mamata Banerjee government," he said.

Amit Shah on political violence in WB

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister categorically responded to the political violence in West Bengal, saying that the more that TMC carries out political violence against the saffron party, the more strongly they will emerge victorious. "Over 300 BJP workers have lost their lives in Bengal, but we won't buckle down. The more TMC attacks on us, the more aggressively we will move towards victory," said Shah during his Midnapore rally.

"Some big leaders said that no one can defeat Trinamool in Bengal. I want to remind him that inside the election of Parliament he used to say that the account of BJP will not be opened. The BJP has won 18 seats under the chairmanship of our Dilip Ghosh and led by Modi ji. We will win 200 seats in West Bengal. You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," said the Home Minister.

