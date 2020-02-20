BJP Youth Wing Member Files Complaint Against AIMIM's Waris Pathan For His '15 Cr' Threat

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Parimal Deshpande on Thursday filed a written complaint against AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan at the Deccan police station in Pune for his shocking ‘15 crore’ communal remark. According to Deshpande, this statement had the potential to instigate violence. Moreover, he contended that peace could be hampered by such incendiary remarks.

“Waris Pathan who is a former MLA of AIMIM made a statement in a public rally in Karnataka that we are 15 crore but we overpower 100 crore. This statement can instigate violence. That’s why the peace in society is hampered by such statements. I have demanded the Deccan police station to register an offence against him and conduct a proper inquiry. I have filed a written complaint in this regard,” BJP Youth wing leader Parimal Deshpande said.

Maharashtra: Parimal Deshpande, a BJP worker from Pune has filed a written complaint at Deccan Police Station against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on his statement,"15 crore hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena". https://t.co/RV8gRLFjSx pic.twitter.com/Nd6x5xflmR — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

'We have to grab Azadi'

Waris Pathan made the controversial remarks at a rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka in the presence of AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel on February 15. The former MLA from the Byculla constituency claimed that the government was scared of Muslim women leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, he asked the crowd to remember that 15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to "overpower" 100 crore people.

“We have to grab Azadi. And, if you don’t get anything by asking, you have to snatch it, remember this. The time has come. We were told that you have pushed your mothers and sisters ahead and you are hiding in blankets. For now, only our lionesses have come out and you are shaking in your boots? Now imagine what will happen when we (men) come out too. Remember, we are 15 crore but can overpower 100 crore. Just remember this,” AIMIM leader Waris Pathan remarked.

