BJP's Amit Malviya Communalises Shocking Delhi Violence; Calls It 'Islamic Onslaught'

Ina shockingly communal remark, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday, questioned the AAP government fearmongering that Delhi was under a 'violent Islamic onslaught'. Malviya slammed Kejriwal for tweeting and asked where the Delhi MLAs were. Incidentally, Delhi police - responsible for the city's law and order come under the ambit of the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur on Tuesday.

While Delhi Chief Minister is busy tweeting and thinks his job is done, where are the AAP MLAs when Delhi is in the grip of violent Islamic onslaught? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 25, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior police officers and Home Ministry officials regarding the law and order situation in the country late last night. He is also set to hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation at 12 PM on Tuesday. With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai too has been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur.

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad - killing 7 and injuring 105 as of Tuesday.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

