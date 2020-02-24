CM Kejriwal Expresses Condolences On Head Constable's Death, Reiterates Appeal For Peace

On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences on the death of head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in north-east Delhi. Appealing to the people to give up violence, he stated that the prevailing law and order situation was not advantageous for any section of the society. Moreover, he stressed that all problems can be solved by maintaining peace.

पुलिस हेड कोंस्टेबल की मौत बेहद दुःखदायी है। वो भी हम सब में से एक थे।



कृपया हिंसा त्याग दीजिए। इस से किसी का फ़ायदा नहीं। शांति से ही सभी समस्याओं का हल निकलेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

DCP Shahdara injured in the clashes

The deceased constable was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Apart from this, several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi: Delhi Police. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2020

Delhi Police: Section 144 CrPC imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi https://t.co/F3QSiRiJey pic.twitter.com/JVXN3twFCv — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Kejriwal speaks to Delhi L-G on law and order situation

Leaders across the political spectrum such as Manoj Tiwari, Gaurav Gogoi, Asaduddin Owaisi and other AAP leaders reacted to the reports of clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in areas such as Jaffrabad and Maujpur. The Delhi CM spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who assured that more police forces were being sent. He also reiterated that no violence would be tolerated in the national capital.

