Pro-Pak Slogan By Activist At Owaisi Event 'underbelly Of These Protests': BJP's Malviya

In AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru on Thursday, a woman student activist climbed on the stage raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. Reacting to the incident, BJP's Amit Malviya condemned the act and said that it represented 'the underbelly of these protests,' referring to the nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship law. In his tweet, soon after the incident, Malviya also shared a video of the incident.

‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans raised at an ‘anti-CAA’ rally in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park with Asaduddin Owaisi on stage...



This is the under belly of these protests! pic.twitter.com/nvXAxgFdsn — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2020

According to visuals of the incident, student activist Amulya Leona grabbed the mike and raised certain slogans that led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away.

"We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Jis tarah Tipu Sultan ne Angrezon se muqabla kiya aur apne jaan ko qurban kiya, usi tarah ham Tipu Sultan ko misal banakar yeh zalim hukumat se muqabla karenge.- @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/mDTcnutDk3 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) February 20, 2020

Waris Pathan's threat

Earlier in the day, a video had surfaced on showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that." The

