"Satyagraha A Drama": BJP's Anant Hegde Maligns Mahatma Gandhi's Role In Freedom Struggle

Stoking a controversy on Monday, former union minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde attacked Mahatma Gandhi, calling his freedom struggle a "drama". He also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.

While addressing a public event in Bengaluru, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British". "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he said.

The senior BJP leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strikes and satyagraha a "drama". "People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha," he said. "Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said in his concluding statement.

Ananth Hegde's claims

Earlier on December 2, in yet another controversy, Hegde had claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra despite lacking majority to prevent the misuse of Centre's fund. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the leader can be heard saying that the Maharashtra CM had access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and he moved it back to Centre. he said that it was done to prevent misuse Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

He had added: "A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre."

