BJP's Annamalai Releases ‘DMK Files’; Raises Bribery, Corruption Charges Against Stalin

In a massive uptick in the political temperature in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Bhartiya Janat Party’s (BJP) state chief K Annamalai released ‘DMK Files’, a series of allegations against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ruled state government under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. He released the alleged corruption list against the DMK government addressing the media at Kamalalayam, the state headquarters of Tamil Nadu BJP. Notably, BJP released ‘Congress Files’ on March 2 sharing a video on the scams in the UPA era.

Annamalai’s expose

The BJP Tamil Nadu chief in a direct allegation addressed at Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed that he has taken ₹200 crores from an Indo-European company. He stated, “I am going to give it (the evidence) to CBI. In 2011, the election funding has come. A complaint will be filed that an investigation should be conducted.” He further alleged that DMK is becoming a money laundering company and that he will expose all the DMK leaders involved in corruption.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai releases a 'DMK file' alleging DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of unaccounted assets. pic.twitter.com/EZfNSWivN3 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

“We have released DMK files part 1. It's going to be a series throughout the year. It's just the first family of the DMK that we have disclosed that too direct assets and their shareholdings in a company and the valuations. We haven't gone beyond it,” Annamalai stated.

Extending his attack on M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi he asked, "How his son Udhayanidhi Stalin's motion picture company Red Giant which when started had no money, but now owns the entire industry? How and when did the money come?”

Annamalai defends Rafale watch

Responding to the flak he faced after wearing the expensive Rafale watch, Annamalai clarified he has 2 watches from the company. He stated, “I bought this watch for the specialness beyond the price,” and added that he bought the 147 edition watch made by the Bell and Rose Company. “I bought the watch from Jimson Co. Cheralathan Ramakrishnan is the original owner. I bought this watch from him for Rs 3 lakh,” he added.

He also released his complete income and expenditure statement. “For the first time in the history of Indian politics, I am publishing my total income expenditure. My friends pay for my house rent, helper's salary, petrol,” he said.

Notably former IPS officer Annamalai has claimed he will expose the total assets and the property list of the 27 DMK ministers, MPs, and other administrators.