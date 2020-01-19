NCP Minister Casts Cloud Over Aaditya Thackeray's 'Mumbai 24/7' Plan; BJP 'vindicated'

Reacting to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement hinting at indecision on the ‘Mumbai 24/7’ plan, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Sunday claimed that his party’s stance had been vindicated. He opined that the issues such as the impact on policemen and the safety of women were originally raised by BJP. Highlighting the divide in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shelar observed that while NCP had emulated the tough stance of former Home Minister RR Patil, the Sena had forgotten about its senior leader Pramod Navalkar’s exposé about the shocking aspects of nightlife in Mumbai.

Ashish Shelar remarked, “In real terms, the decision taken by NCP’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is a big boost to our demand. Issues such as the burden on policemen due to the nightlife, fear of women security are coming to the fore. I think that today’s NCP remembered the position adopted by the late RR Patil, but I don’t know when Shiv Sena will be able to remember the position taken by the late Pramod Navalkar. In residential areas, discos, pubs, bars and restaurants will trouble people and our opposition to this will remain!”

Deshmukh hints at a delay

In a departure from state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s declaration that eateries, malls, shops, cinema theatres could remain open from January 26, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the plan would be deliberated in the Cabinet meeting on January 22. He cited the possibility of the police being burdened. Moreover, he refused to take a categorical position on whether the Mumbai 24/7 plan would be implemented.

“The issue will come up for deliberations in the January 22 cabinet meeting. We have to see how much the city police will be burdened if shops, eateries, and malls are kept open through the night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be taken,” the Maharashtra Home Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

