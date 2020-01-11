Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over Pro-CAA Campaigns At Schools, Says 'mustn’t Be Tolerated'

Questioning the BJP’s move to conduct pro-CAA campaign in schools, Maharashtra’s newly appointed Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday took to Twitter to slam the party. His tweet comes a day after BJP leaders visited a school in Mumbai's Matunga area as a part of the 'Support CAA' campaign to spread awareness about the act. Taking to the microblogging site, Thackeray called the campaign 'ridiculous' and said that politicisation of schools will not be tolerated.

To campaign abt an Act in schools is ridiculous. What is the need for such political campaigning justification, if there is no ill intent? Politicisation of schools mustn’t be tolerated. If politicians want to speak in schools, speak on gender equality, helmets, cleanliness! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 11, 2020

BJP campaign's in schools

According to reports, an Ahmedabad-based private school asked its students, between class V and X, to write a message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 on Tuesday. "Congratulations. I, a citizen of India, congratulate honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). I and my family support this act," the postcard read.

However, angry parents on Wednesday protested against the school's move. As a result, the school management had to apologise to the parents and said that this exercise was a misunderstanding. The school returned the postcards to the parents but they tore them up. As per reports, This happened at Little Star School, an all-girls school in Kankaria area of Ahmedabad. The parents said that the teachers had written the message on the blackboard during their classes and asked them to copy it down on the postcards and address it to the PMO, South Block Secretariat building, Raisina Hills, New Delhi along with their residence address.

In a similar incident, BJP conducted a pro-CAA campaign in a school in Mumbai. They said, "Anti-CAA protestors are traitors and we must protect our country from them." They also distributed similar congratulatory postcards which would later be sent to the PMO.

