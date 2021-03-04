BJP's CEC To Meet Today; Likely To Finalise First List Of Candidates For Assembly Polls

Ahead of Assembly elections, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Thursday and according to sources, it is likely to finalise its first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Sources further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and a few other senior party leaders will attend this CEC meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters in Delhi.

BJP to hold CEC meeting today

For the purpose of attending this crucial CEC meeting, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and the party's Central observer for state Kailash Vijayvargiya had arrived in Delhi on Wednesday. Not only this, JP Nadda, Assam CM Sarbananda OSnowal and his Cabinet colleague Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Amit Shah at his residence to discuss strategy for Assam Assembly elections ahead of the CEC meeting.

The huddle lasted for nearly two hours where BJP and its leaders discussed the seat-sharing formula and candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the north-eastern state, as per sources. After the meeting at HM Shah's residence on Wednesday evening, key leaders gathered at JP Nadda's residence for the second round of discussion.

The polling in four states and Puducherry will be held between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora. A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

