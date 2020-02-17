Nadda Present, BJP's Eknath Khadse Throws Fit At Party's Seating Arrangement; Moved

On Sunday, BJP leader Eknath Khadse threatened to walk out from the BJP convention in Navi Mumbai after he was made to sit in the second row on the stage. Khadse allegedly threw a fit after being upset by not being given a first-row seat for the convention. He was reportedly angry that newly inducted leaders like Ganesh Naik and Udyanraje Bhosale were given front row seats but he was made to sit in the second row. The BJP soon after shifted the angry minister to the first row.

Reports of Khadse being disgruntled by his party's leadership had emerged last year as well during the Maharashtra elections. Eknath Khadse had accused Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan of "intentionally" sidelining him during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Eknath Khadse had said, "I got the information from the BJP core committee that I was intentionally kept aside during elections because Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan were very upset with me and that is why they sidelined me."

BJP a 'consistent' party

Speaking at the BJP Convention, BJP national president J P Nadda had taken potshots at the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray terming it as "unnatural and unrealistic". He had taken a jibe at the three-way Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress and said, "The Maharashtra government is unnatural and unrealistic...we should be prepared to go alone in the forthcoming elections," he said. He also stated that unlike 'others', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had always been 'consistent' when it came to their stand.

"What we said in 1952, we said the same in 1990, and in 2019 and in 2020. We don't change our stands with change in situations. Other parties have changed their stands according to times."

