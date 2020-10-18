BJP's Farm Wing District Chief Joins Akali Dal Along With Supporters, Over Farm Acts Row

In another setback to the BJP in Punjab, the saffron party's Kisan Wing's district president S. Lakhbir Singh Bhatti and several others joined Shiromani Akali Dal along with other supporters. This switching happens four days after 48 BJP leaders joined Akali Dal, protesting over the recently passed Farm laws by Parliament. The new joinees included two prominent faces from Nabha - Sanjeev Sood and Bira Ram, Sarbdeep Singh, Parmjit Sharma from Khanna and Anil and Ramesh Thakur from Mukerian, according to ANI.

BJP faces revolt in Punjab, over 48 leaders join Akali Dal amid farmers' protest over Acts

BJP's Farm Wing chief switches to Akali Dal

SAD has always championed the cause of farmers, for which it even pulled out of the alliance with BJP & resigned from the Union Ministry. Looking at SAD's commitment, S. Lakhbir Singh Bhatti, district president, BJP Kisan Wing, joined SAD along with several supporters. pic.twitter.com/c6Sqd5PDV2 — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) October 18, 2020

Harsimrat Kaur Badal calls Centre's talks with 29 farm leaders 'sham'; lauds their walkout

Farmers walk out

In a bid to reconcile with protesting farmers, Centre had invited 29 Farmer Union leaders to Delhi to talk about the law. But the leaders walked out of a meeting with Agriculture Secretary, expressing dissatisfaction with the absence of politicians in the talks and tore copies of the laws outside Krishi Bhavan. Ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lauded the leaders' decision to walk out of talks, terming it a 'sham'. Stating that the inspite of MoS Kailash Choudhary has been deputed by the Centre to explain farmers about the benefits, she said that only a bureaucrat interacted with the leaders.

Row over Farm laws: SAD to gherao Punjab CM's residence if Assembly session isn't convened

Akali Dal & farmers' protest

Protests continue to surge across the nation against the Farm Acts - with Akali Dal flagging protests in Punjab and Congress planning massive protests across the nation. The Akali Dal which recently held two massive ‘Kisan March’ in Punjab, has given CM Capt Amarinder Singh has given an ultimatum to the Congress government in Punjab to convene a special session of the Assembly in 7 days' time. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded the Punjab government to declare the entire state as a "notified mandi", reject the three Farm Acts passed by Parliament and repeal its amended APMC Act of 2017.

Punjab CM asks Rahul Gandhi to scrap 'black' Farm laws once he becomes Prime Minister

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal & ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other Akali Dal leaders were detained by Chandigarh administration two weeks ago in Amritsar and Bathinda respectively for holding massive tractor rallies. Harsimrat Badal had resigned from her cabinet post and Akali Dal snapped its 35-year ties with the BJP, protesting against the Farm Laws. While several states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh have pledged to 'not implement these laws', President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.