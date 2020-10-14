Harsimrat Kaur Badal Calls Centre's Talks With 29 Farm Leaders 'sham'; Lauds Their Walkout

Lashing out at the Centre, ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday, said that the government had called 29 farm union leaders to hold 'sham talks' on the newly passed Farm laws. Stating that the inspite of MoS Kailash Choudhary has been deputed by the Centre to explain farmers about the benefits, she said that only a bureaucrat interacted with the leaders. Lauding the farmers' decision to walk out of talks, she said the Centre must repeal the three farm laws.

Badal: 'Sham talks with farmers'

If Govt of India is serious about resolving grievances of farmers it should approach talks with a clean heart. Repeal the Agri laws which have been rejected by kisan & khet mazdoor and frame new ones keeping in view the interests of farmers & not corporates. 3/3#FarmersInsulted — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 14, 2020

Farmers walk out

Earlier in the day, leaders of 29 farmer unions who were invited by the Centre, walked out of a meeting with Agriculture Secretary to discuss the recently enacted Farm Laws. Expressing dissatisfaction with the absence of politicians in the talks, the leaders tore copies of the laws outside Krishi Bhavan. They said, "We weren't satisfied with discussions so we walked out, we want these black laws to be scrapped. Secretary said he'll communicate our demands further".

Delhi: Leaders of 29 farmer unions walk out of meeting with Agriculture Secretary to discuss the recently enacted #FarmLaws; tear copies of the laws outside Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/H88HPY8fSC — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Akali Dal's ultimatum to Punjab CM

Protests continue to surge across the nation against the Farm Acts - with Akali Dal flagging protests in Punjab and Congress planning massive protests across the nation. The Akali Dal which recently held two massive ‘Kisan March’ in Punjab, has given CM Capt Amarinder Singh has given an ultimatum to the Congress government in Punjab to convene a special session of the Assembly in 7 days' time. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded the Punjab government to declare the entire state as a "notified mandi", reject the three Farm Acts passed by Parliament and repeal its amended APMC Act of 2017.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal & ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other Akali Dal leaders were detained by Chandigarh administration two weeks ago in Amritsar and Bathinda respectively for holding massive tractor rallies. Harsimrat Badal had resigned from her cabinet post and Akali Dal snapped its 35-year ties with the BJP, protesting against the Farm Laws. While several states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh have pledged to 'not implement these laws', President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.