BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Congress, Says Party Should Be Named National Commerce Party

BJP's National spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday slammed the Congress saying that the party has no ideology of their own. Rao also said that the Congress party along with 'Tukde Tukde' gang are responsible for the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday. This statement of Rao comes after Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that the party is compromising with its ideology.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "Congress party doesn't have any ideology. Their name should be a National Commerce Party because they do the business of Congress. JNU has Digvijaya Singh's clones, and so such violence occurs."

"BJP AND RSS work for New India. We don't have supporters of Tukde Tukde in our party. Congress, Communists are behind the JNU violence," Rao said.

"Digvijaya Singh should be blaming his own party leader Rahul Gandhi for sharing a stage with Tukde Tukde gang. When the country has slapped Congress and so now its members are showing off love for 'Bhagwa' (Saffron) Congress is greedy of power, they have no ideology."

Digvijaya Singh's remark

Making yet another revelation, Congress party's senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday has said that the party is compromising with its ideology. Speaking at an event, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has said that his party is focussing on electoral gains and is compromising with the ideology. Terming it as a 'mistake', Singh has said that to revive party's position, the Congress party needs to focus on its ideology.

The remark by Singh comes almost two months after Congress party decided to stitch an alliance with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. Even as the NCP-Congress failed to gain the numbers in the assembly election, the fallout of Mahayuti - BJP and Shiv Sena - over the Chief Minister's position worked in favour of the Maha Aghadi. The three parties eventually formed Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state - after a hustle of President's rule, 80 hours of BJP rule and Ajit Pawar's stint to back the BJP, only to come back to the folds of NCP.

