BJP's Kerala MLA Denies Backing Anti-farm Laws Resolution, Claims 'abstained From Voting'

After facing backlash within his party, BJP MLA O Rajagopal denied the perception that he had backed the resolution against the Centre's farm laws in the Kerala Assembly. Rajagopal, BJP's lone MLA in Kerala, opposed the aforesaid resolution moved by CM Pinarayi Vijayan by pointing out that both Congress and CPI(M) had sought to introduce similar legislation in the past. However, he did not oppose the "general consensus" reached by the House against the farm laws and the resolution was passed via voice vote.

Casting aspersions on the Nemom legislator's conduct, BJP leader KS Radhakrishnan stated, "I don't understand why a person like Mr Rajagopal adopted such a surprising move against Central Government. I don't understand it. Everyone knows one member cannot do anything, but he should have expressed dissent. It's against will and spirit of BJP."

Subsequently, Rajagopal claimed that he had abstained from voting and maintained that the farm laws are beneficial to the farmers. According to him, the Kerala Assembly Speaker didn't allow for a division of votes which was a violation of the norms. The BJP leader reiterated that he was not against the Union government's stance on the farm reforms.

I have strongly opposed the resolution against farm laws today in Kerala Assembly. I did not oppose Central government. I said that the farm laws were very beneficial to farmers. The statements that I am against the central government are baseless: Kerala BJP MLA O Rajagopal https://t.co/3ITwgOULm3 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Kerala Assembly resolution

The unanimous resolution passed in the Kerala Assembly urged the Centre to repeal the three agrarian laws and recognise the legitimate demands of the farmers. Maintaining that the reforms in the agricultural sector should be implemented with great care and caution, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opined that the new laws will have major ramifications such as weakening of farmers' bargaining power and lack of legal protection. Furthermore, he expressed apprehension that Kerala will face several problems if the supply of food items from other states halts owing to the farmers' stir.

