Andhra Pradesh BJP Passes Resolution Against Three-capital System, Favours Amaravarti

Rejecting the YSRCP government's decision to introduce three-capital system in Andhra Pradesh, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday stated that his party is in favour of 'One State, One Capital' system in the state.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the BJP leader said, "BJP state unit had passed a resolution in the core committee meeting in favour of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and same had been forwarded to the national party and union government."

According to him, BJP is the only party that has passed a resolution in favour of Amaravati.

Decentralisation Bill passed

On January 20, the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was passed amid high-drama in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The bill provides for dividing the state into various zones and establishing zonal planning and development boards. It proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool.

Read: 'Black day': Chandrababu Naidu detained as Andhra Pradesh gets three capitals

Moving the bill in the assembly on the first day of the extended winter session, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath had said that the government decided to enact new legislation for decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions in the state for ensuring "balanced and inclusive growth".

Read: Andhra Pradesh: Suspension of IRS officer Krishna Kishore revoked by CAT

JAC, farmers continue agitation

The agitation against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital decision continues by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC). The JAC convenor Siva Reddy informed that the protestors are condemning the cases registered against over 400 farmers for opposing the three-capital decision by Jagan Mohan Reddy government along with the main issue of keeping the administration in one place.

Read: Andhra Pradesh: TDP, TNSF stage protest against YSRCP after Chandrababu Naidu's detention

Meanwhile, Amaravati farmers have been protesting against CM Reddy's decision for several weeks. Recently, during US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the protesting farmers sought help from him. The farmers raised slogans like, 'Please Trump, Save Amaravati'. Further, they also held posters that read: 'Welcome Trump, President of America, Save Amaravati'; 'Mr. Trump, recommend Justice for Amaravati capital'; 'Mr. Trump America has one capital, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposes 3 capitals in Andhra Pradesh'.

Read: Andhra Pradesh sets new record, disburses pensions to 59 lakh people at their doorsteps