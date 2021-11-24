BJP's Malavika Avinash Slams Congress; Says 'their Stand On Sardar Patel Exposed Again'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Malavika Avinash on Wednesday lashed at the Congress party after a video of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar went viral. In the viral video, Siddaramaiah is seen asking Shivakumar to place former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's picture along with Indira Gandhi. Siddaramaiah was heard telling Shivakumar that if Sardar Patel's photograph is not installed then the Bharatiya Janata Party may criticise and take advantage of the situation.

Now, in a video byte, BJP leader Malavika Avinash slammed the Congress and stated that the grand old party has a tradition of eulogizing only Nehru-Gandhi Pariwar (Family). Further on the viral video, Malavika says that Siddaramaiah comes from the Janata Parivar (Family) and therefore he might not be aware of the Congress tradition.

"The Congress party has a tradition of celebrating and eulogizing only those who belong to Nehru-Gandhi Parivar (family). In fact, they want to wish away all other freedom fighters because it is inconvenient to their politics. A politics that is rejected by the people of this country twice with a huge mandate for the BJP and yet lessons that do not seem to have been learned," said Malavika Avinash.

"This is what perhaps Mr Siddaramaiah is pointing to Mr DK Shivakumar because Mr Siddaramaiah originally comes from the Janta Parivar. He is not aware of the Congress tradition. Mr DK Shivakumar clearly points out to him that there is no such tradition of keeping Sardar Patel's photo despite. Their stand exposed all over again," added Malavika Avinash.

Congress' dilemma over placing Sardar Patel's photo

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were present at an event organised at the Bengaluru party office to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As per the viral video, Siddaramaiah was heard telling Shivakumar that if Sardar Patel's photograph is not installed then the Bharatiya Janata Party may criticise and take advantage of the situation. However, replying to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar was heard saying that "we never keep Patel's picture on the day". Moments later, he was seen asking an employee at the Congress office to bring the photograph of Sardar Patel. The video was released by BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya on October 31.

Image: Instagram/Malavika Avinash/Republic World