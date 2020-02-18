'Congress In Flames, Rebellion And Feud In Many States; It Has Nothing To Offer': BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and its leaders, saying that the internal feud going on in various Congress states is "raising a question over the party's existence."

Narasimha Rao said that Congress is "in flames" and its leaders making comments over other parties is similar to Roman emperor Nero, who “fiddled while Rome burned.”

"Congress is up in flames Narasimha Rao told ANI. In several states like Madhya Pradesh and Delhi there is a rebellion and a feud within the party. It has no leadership, no vision. Most importanctly, it has nothing to offer to the people of this country," he added.

Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty.



But it’s never too late to change!



Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today https://t.co/aiZYdizdUL — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 17, 2020

Speaking of Congress leader Manish Tewari's suggestions to parties to "introspect its idea of secularism and economic stability," Narasimha Rao compared Tewari to the infamous Roman King Nero, who “fiddled while Rome burned.”

"Both him (Manish Tewari) and Rahul Gandhi are playing fiddles while their party is burning in flames. Congress is facing a crisis of existence. The party had already lost its credibility and now its existence is also at stake," the BJP leader said.

BJP slams Congress for 'politicising' Jamia violence

The BJP on Monday condemned the Congress for "giving political colour" to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last year, alleging that its leaders always rile against security forces and stand with those who are inimical to the country.

The saffron party's remarks came after the Congress attacked the government over the new video purportedly showing police and paramilitary personnel caning students in the university's library on December 15 evening.

"Congress party continuously supporting antisocial elements and those who indulge in violence. It raises voice against the security forces and police personnel of the country," BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference.

Talking about another video in which people were seen in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them were carrying stones, Rao asked why were students wearing masks and what were they studying with stones in their hands.

"Which academic discipline requires students to wear masks and hold stones while studying?" he asked. "The Congress party always choose to stand with those who are inimical to the country and rile up security forces," the BJP spokesperson added.

