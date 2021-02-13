BJP's Radha Ravi Scorches MK Stalin, Says Heir Of Those Buried At Marina Will Never Be CM

BJP leader and actor-turned-politician Radha Ravi launched an attack against DMK supremo MK Stalin and warned him that he could never become the Tamil Nadu CM. The controversial actor claimed that no heir of the leader buried at the Marina beach - referring to Kalaignar Karunanidhi - could become the CM of the state. Launching an attack on Stalin, BJP's Radha Ravi pointed out that Stalin's words and actions damaged his father Karunanidhi's image and explained the same by citing that criticism would be directed at Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan if his son Prabhu cannot act well.

"If Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan's son Prabhu doesn't act well, then it is a bad name for Sivaji. If you don't talk well, then it is a bad name for Kalaignar Karunanidhi. No heir of those who are buried in Marina will be the CM of Tamil Nadu", Radha Ravi said addressing a gathering.

Meanwhile, the BJP is looking to make inroads in the southern state and will attempt to emerge as a viable alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK. With its pre-poll alliance with the ruling AIADMK still in place, the saffron party is expected to go all guns blazing in its campaign for the Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party's national president JP Nadda are expected to visit the poll-bound state in the future too.

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on 14 February to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects, as per reports. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the poll-bound state's capital on Sunday for a three-hour-long programme following which he is scheduled to leave for Kochi. The event to host PM Modi in Chennai is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. PM Modi is expected to arrive at Chennai airport at 10 35 am on Sunday following which he will proceed to the programme venue. The programme will commence at 11:15 am and is set to go on till 12.30 pm following which PM Modi is scheduled to depart for Kochi.

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

