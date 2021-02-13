VCK MP Accuses TN Govt Of Showing 'anti-Dalit Attitude' Over SC Commission Formation Delay

Upset over the delay in the formation of a commission for Scheduled Caste (SC) in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK) MP Ravikumar moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The VCK MP alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was reluctant to set up a commission for SC despite the Centre asking all state governments to start their own commission for SCs. The VCK MP noted that the National Community for Scheduled Castes was the first national-level commission created by the Union govt. MP Ravikumar pointed out that the government had not constituted the commission even after the Madras High Court had directed them to do so in 2016 and accused the AIADMK-led govt of displaying an 'anti-Dalit attitude'. He further claimed that the delay in the constitution of such a commission had led to an increase in the crimes committed against Scheduled Caste in Tamil Nadu.

New order on community certificates in Tamil Nadu

In the latest development, the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes & Minorities welfare department (BCC) department in Tamil Nadu has announced that children born out of inter-caste marriages will be given community certificates as per the declaration made by the parents. As per the BCC department's latest order, children born out of a marriage between parents of two different castes will get the appropriate community certificates issued by the Revenue authorities based on what their parents declare.

The government order states that the government had received various requests to issue community certificates to children born out of inter-caste marriages based on the caste of either the father or the mother. The newly issued order directed the authorities to issue the certificates to children belonging to BC, MBC, OBC, SC, ST, and Denotified communities according to the eligibility by virtue of belonging to such a caste.

It is pertinent to point out that the newly issued GO by the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to take place later this year. The order also comes amid the demand for internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in the MBC quota spearheaded by AIADMK ally PMK. Despite representatives of the PMK meeting AIADMK ministers to discuss the issue, nothing concrete has emerged in the matter so far. PMK supremo Dr. Ramadoss had warned of retaliation over TN CM EPS' negligence in the matter and warned of taking a 'political action', indicating that a decisive call will be made on its alliance with the ruling party ahead of the polls.

