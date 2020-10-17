BJP's Ram Madhav Rules Out Article 370's Return, Terms J&K's Gupkar Alliance As 'facade'

Criticising the leaders of the newly formed Gupkar alliance, BJP's Ram Madhav has termed it as a "facade". Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he said that every Kashmiri is well aware of the fact that special status is not going to return. Highlighting that the abrogation of Article 370 is a "good gain" for the Modi government, Ram Madhav claimed that the 'Gupkaris' are taking the people of Kashmir "for a ride". He also added that those who signed the new Gupkar alliance should have a look at the "realpolitik".

The Indian government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019. Now, a year later, three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state - Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, along with other leaders have come together and signed an alliance and demanded the restoration of Article 370.

Gupkar 2 is just a facade. Every Kashmiri knows that special status is not going to return and they are being taken for a ride by d Gupkaris. But a good gain for Modi govt is that 2019 has replaced 1953. Welcome to realpolitik. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) October 17, 2020

Gupkar alliance

After the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months of detention, mainstream Kashmiri politicians who had signed the Gupkar Declaration on August 4, 2019, met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence on Thursday. Signing the new Gupkar alliance, NC president Farooq Abdullah affirmed that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and his son Omar, Abdullah announced the alliance's name has been changed to 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

Abdullah demanded the immediate release of all political detainees from J&K and called for a peaceful dialogue with all stakeholders at the earliest. On this occasion, all original Gupkar Declaration signatories barring for J&K Congress chief GA Mir were in attendance at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar. "Our battle is a Constitutional battle. We want the government of India to return to the people of this state the rights they held before August 5, 2019," said Abdullah.

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While full-speed 4G mobile internet is yet to be restored to the Valley, the Centre has changed the domicile law of J&K, which has been rejected by most mainstream J&K parties like - NC, PDP, JKPC, JKPM, Apni Party.

