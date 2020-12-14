BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Republic CEO's Arrest, Says 'Maha Govt Openly Disrespecting SC'

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani slamming the Maharashtra Government for 'openly disrespecting' the Supreme Court's views on the witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. The leader's remarks come after Republic's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai Police early morning without an arrest warrant from his residence on Sunday in the fake TRP case.

"Maharashtra Government is openly disrespecting the SC which has already slammed Maharashtra government on the illegal and malicious witch hunt against Republic. This is highly condemnable," said Sambit Patra.

Republic CEO arrested

After Vikas was arrested by the Mumbai Police, he was produced before the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court which sent him to 2-day police custody till December 15. The Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of the Republic CEO after his arrest. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. This comes despite the fact that Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, seeking a detailed report justifying the arrest of Vikas Khanchandani by December 16.

Top members of India's largest broadcasters body News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) have also strongly reacted to his arrest and have sought a public statement from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the fake TRP case

Reacting to the 2-day police custody of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani by the court on Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has exclaimed that the network stands in solidarity with Vikas and will fight against the continuous witch hunt by the Mumbai Police.

