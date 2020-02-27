Delhi Violence: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar Hits Back At Cong on Amit Shah's Resignation Call

BJP leader Sudhir Mungaantiwar on Wednesday slammed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over Delhi violence.Hitting back at her, the BJP leader said that the Congress party should follow similar lines and ask for Maharastra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation for the Hinganghat case.

Speaking to the media, he said, "There were many such riots that occurred during the Congress government's rule in the country, for which a Home Minister was responsible. If in these scenarios, one can be held a Home Minister responsible then they should ask for the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister." He further added, "They had no shame when the Hinganghat incident happened. Women are being stripped, but they ask for resignation at any time."

About the Wardha case murder case

On February 3, a 25-year-old lecturer who was a resident of Hinganghat in Wardha district was set ablaze by a stalker while she was on the way to college. Having suffered 40% burns, she was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital and Research Centre in Nagpur. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

According to reports, the accused Vikesh Nagrale was arrested by the police. He was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326-A.

Congress demands HM's resignation

While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Speaking to the media, she had said, "Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect."

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

