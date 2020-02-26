Delhi Violence Timeline: Capital Witnesses Shocking 4-day Escalation; Here's The Sequence

Violence broke out in several parts of North East Delhi on Sunday evening, as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed, resorting to stone-pelting. The situation quickly deteriorated, even as Delhi Police was present on the location, with arson and gun-fire being caught on camera. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the border of Delhi was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took over the situation in the national capital, meeting with people on Wednesday and re-assuring them that the situation was under control. On the same day, after the Congress party held a meeting pertaining to the violence, interim party chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

As per the hospital authorities, the death toll has now risen to 22 and over 189 have sustained injuries in the clashes. PM Modi broke his silence on Twitter over the violence that was unleashed in the national capital during the visit of US President Donald Trump. He called for "peace and brotherhood", further notified that the on-ground situation is being reviewed.

What is still unclear at this point is how the protests over the CAA that have been ongoing for almost three months now escalated into a scenario where vast swathes of the national capital witnessed a shocking amount of violence, so much so that borders to the capital had to be sealed and Section 144 had to be imposed. As the political blame-game centers around BJP leader Kapil Mishra's incendiary remarks, here's a timeline of what has transpired in Delhi over the last week:

February 22, Saturday

10:30 PM

Chandrashekhar Azad-led Bhim Army calles for a nation-wide bandh as a protest against the government. Protesters including women gathered in mass and occupied a portion of the road at Jaffarabad Metro Station. Protesters had planned to march from Chand Bagh to Raj Ghat.

February 23, Sunday

9 AM

Delhi Police intervened as senior officers told protesters to vacate the area, citing 'traffic disruption.' Protesters were told that the permission to march till Raj Ghat was denied.

Noon

BJP's Kapil Mishra gave a call to gather in large numbers at Maujpur Chowk at 3 PM.

3:30 to 4 PM

BJP leader Kapil Mishra in a provocative speech urged to crowd to "hit the streets" if the police failed to clear the protest sites in Jafrabad and Chand Bagh within three days. In addition, he threatened that peace would be maintained only until US President Donald Trump leaves the country.

4 to 5 PM

Following Kapil Mishra's provocative speech, clashes broke out in Delhi's Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Maujpur Chowk, Babarpur and Chand Bagh. The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge, used tear gas shells and the paramilitary forces were called in.

7 to 8:30 PM

After a brief period of calm, protests broke out once again.

9 to 11 PM

A riot broke out between both sides in Karawal Nagar, Chand Bagh Babarpur and Maujpur again. During the violence, vehicles were gutted and shops destroyed.

February 24, Monday

10 AM

Protests continued at Jafarabad.

Pro-CAA groups came very close towards a group holding anti-CAA protests and raised slogans. They refused to move unless those protesting in Jaffarabad leave on their own will or are removed.

Noon to 1:30 PM

Stone pelting began from Delhi's Babarpur. Masked, armed protesters clashed with policemen, following which, paramilitary forces rushed in the sensitive areas. Very heavy stone-pelting had erupted at around 12:30 PM. Violence was also witnessed in Karawal Nagar, Sherpur Chowk, Kardampuri and Gokulpuri. The Police continued to use tear gas, shells and lathi-charged the protesters.

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Buses, vehicles were set on fire, houses were vandalised, petrol pumps arson and cops were attacked. In an unfortunate incidence, a head constable succumbed to injuries, and the DCP sustained injuries.

3:50 to 4:50 PM

Yet again, clashes erupted between the security forces and the local protesters. "Max Hospital, Patparganj received 6 policemen with injuries sustained in civil unrest in parts of Delhi. Four patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while two others have been discharged after treatment."

February 25, Tuesday

8:00 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior police officers and Home Ministry officials regarding the law and order situation in the country late last night. Shah directed the officials to restore normalcy at the earliest. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik were some of the prominent officials who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Shahrukh, the man in the red t-shirt who opened fire at the police during the violence on Monday was detained.

9:00 AM

There was an incident of stone-pelting in Maujpur and Brahampuri area between two groups on Tuesday morning. Subsequently, the Delhi police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel held a flag march in the Brahampuri area.

Concurrently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for an urgent meeting at his residence after the violence in North-east Delhi.

10:30 AM

According to police, the death toll in the violence that broke out during the clashes over the CAA in North-east Delhi rose to 7. Internet services were snapped in Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Maujpur. Section 144 was imposed in the entire North East part of Delhi.

11:00 AM

Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea pertaining to the Delhi violence on February 26. Addressing the media after holding a meeting with MLAs from violence-hit areas and other officials, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed for peace. He mentioned that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 12 pm. Reckoning that there was a shortage of police personnel, he also urged the District Magistrates to take out a peace march with the police.

Noon

Fresh violence erupted in parts of northeast Delhi. An incident of stone-pelting took place in the Kabir Nagar area near Maujpur metro station. Thereafter, heavy security was deployed in the area.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

1:30 PM

The man in the red T-shirt who opened fire at the police during the clashes over the CAA in North-east Delhi on Monday was formally arrested by the police now. Earlier, he was only detained.

2:30 PM

Stone-pelting between two groups started again near the Bhajanpura Chowk in North-east Delhi.

As per PTI, violence continued in the Maujpar area with two groups of people attempting to clash with each other. They even resorted to stone-pelting. An angry mob reportedly set fire to a motorcycle. While the security personnel tried to disperse the crowd, the violent individuals outnumbered them.

5 PM

After the Delhi police spoke to MHA, Special officers along with the additional forces are being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi. An armed battalion of the Delhi Police was deployed to ensure peace in affected areas. Delhi border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were monitored.

7 PM

Violence erupted in Chand Bagh wherein vehicles were torched as protestors clashed with police.

7:30 PM

Delhi Police seals borders of the national capital. Every vehicle was checked before allowing entry into Delhi. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh imposed Section 144 in 16 districts across western UP. The government also sent in 14 companies of para forces in Western UP to assist UP police.

8:45 PM

Schools were announced to remain shut.

10 PM

Home Ministry reportedly gave a free hand to Delhi Police to bring the situation under control.

10:30 PM

Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels regarding coverage of Delhi riots. Shoot at sight order was passed.

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday night visited the Deputy Commissioner of Police North East in Seelampur to review the current security situation. According to reports, along with the DCP, senior police officers, including newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava, were also present in the meeting.

12:30

A special sitting of the Delhi High Court was convened at the residence of Justice S Muralidhar at 12.30 am after he received a distress call from Suroor Mander describing how some grievously wounded victims of the violence in the North-east district of Delhi were unable to be moved from the Al Hind hospital to the GTB Hospital for better treatment.

February 26

Noon

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Kaul and Justice Joseph declined to expand the scope of the Shaheen Bagh matter. While conceding that "unfortunate things" had happened, Justice Kaul stated that the Delhi High Court was already seized of the matter. Thus, the petitions filed by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others were dismissed.

1:00 PM

The Congress Working Committee met on Wednesday to discuss the Delhi violence. Addressing a press briefing, Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Alleging that there was a conspiracy behind the violence, she held the Centre and Shah responsible for the present crisis.

2:30 PM

Two days after the protests erupted, on Wednesday, PM Modi broke his silence on Delhi violence and appealed to maintain peace and brotherhood. Revealing that he had conducted an extensive review of the on-ground situation, the PM stressed that the police and other agencies were working towards ensuring peace.

