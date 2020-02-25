BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar Suspects Pak Involvement In Delhi Violence, Seeks Probe

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said he is suspicious that Pakistan is behind the violent clashes which erupted between pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and anti-CAA protestors in Delhi, and sought an inquiry into the matter.

"I seek an inquiry into the violence took place in Delhi. I wonder, is this all being done by Pakistan? I demand the central government to strongly quell the riots," Sudhir Mungantiwar told ANI.

The senior BJP leader also alleged that certain external forces that support Pakistan are involved in creating unrest in the country. "I feel that some people can't take the way this government prospers and Pakistan is stooping down in various aspects. Riots like this happen out of that fear," he added.

Sudhir Mungantiwar was referring to the violence which erupted at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday where five including four civilians and one police head constable lost their lives and over a 100 were injured.

READ | CM Kejriwal Claims Outsiders' Role In Delhi Violence; Calls To Seal Capital's Borders

Delhi Violence

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police and torched public property. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. Violence in the national capital is taking place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

As per an order issued by DCP Ved Prakash Surya, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district.

READ | Delhi Violence: Meeting Convened By Amit Shah Resolves To Enhance Police-MLA Coordination

Emergency meeting called

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others.

In the meeting convened by the Home Minister, it was decided to re-activate peace committees in all localities of Delhi. According to sources, the issues of hate-mongering, the coordination between MLAs and Police officials, adequate force deployment and controlling rumour-mongering was discussed.

The leaders said police-MLA coordination has to be enhanced and workers of different political parties should join hands so that peace is restored. Among those who attended the meeting were Congress leader Subhash Chopra and the BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ranvir Bidhuri.

READ | CPI Leader Slams BJP Over Delhi Violence, Alleges BJP Asking People To Resort To Violence

READ | Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Urges Restraint As Violence Grips National Capital

(With inputs from ANI)