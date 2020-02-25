Delhi Violence: Meeting Convened By Amit Shah Resolves To Enhance Police-MLA Coordination

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others In the meeting convened by the Home Minister, it was decided to re-activate peace committees in all localities of Delhi. According to sources, the issues of hate-mongering, the coordination between MLAs and Police officials, adequate force deployment and controlling rumour-mongering was discussed.

All those attending the meeting stressed that rumour-mongering had to be quelled, a PTI source said. The leaders said police-MLA coordination has to be enhanced and workers of different political parties should join hands so that peace is restored. Among those who attended the meeting were Congress leader Subhash Chopra and the BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ranvir Bidhuri.

READ| Gautam Gambhir seeks action against Delhi Violence provocateurs; won't spare Kapil Mishra

The deadly protests that rocked the national capital, came during the maiden state-visit of the US President Donald Trump. The meeting chaired by Amit Shah was held parallel to the Hyderabad House meeting between the President of the US and PM Modi to discuss the strategic ties between the two countries. As tensions keep brimming in the north-east part of the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an appeal for peace has demanded to seal borders. Addressing a press brief in Delhi, Kejriwal said that people are coming from outside the city, further asked to conduct preventive arrests.

Delhi Violence

The meeting was called to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people dead. A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiraled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Rioters damaged two fire tenders in Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi, fire officials said on Tuesday as violence continued unabated in the area. An angry mob raising incendiary slogans also set on fire a bike in Maujpur, the epicenter of the clashes over the CAA in which seven people were killed and about 150 injured on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

READ| Karnataka Congress castigates Home Minister amid Delhi violence, alleges poor track record

READ| Amit Shah signaled zero-tolerance for netas issuing hate speeches: Delhi Congress leader