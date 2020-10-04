Hathras: Brinda Karat Slams UP Govt, Says 'subverted Justice, Then Recommended CBI Probe'

On Sunday, CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government 'subverted justice' in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the Hathras case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to ANI, Karat questioned the credibility of the entire investigation, adding that it's extremely important to have a court-monitored investigation.

"They (UP government) have subverted justice in this case. Now, they have given it to the CBI. What is the credibility of the entire investigation? I think it is extremely important that it should be a court-monitored investigation," Karat said.

Further, Karat alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government does not want to serve justice to the victim's family, adding that the 'issue of credibility of the Adityanath government and its accountability cannot be diverted'.

"Now with handing over the case to the CBI..... the issue of credibility of the Adityanath government and its accountability cannot be diverted. The question is the accountability of the UP government and its responsibility for the death of this girl? Right from the beginning, they have been against justice in this case," she said.

READ: Hathras: Ashok Gehlot lambasts late-night cremation, chides BJP on invoking Hindu culture

UP CM transfers Hathras case to CBI

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the Hathras case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Announcing this move in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister said the CM decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI so that all aspects related to the case are investigated thoroughly. The Chief Minister also ordered the suspension of five police officers, including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing the case and will submit its report within a week.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident.

READ: Hathras horror: Gandhis escalate attack on Yogi govt; Priyanka Vadra seeks DM's dismissal

The Hathras case

Reports until Friday stated that the 19-year-old woman had been gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi last Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She succumbed at around 3 am on Tuesday. The case is currently the subject of a huge amount of protest, with political parties also involved.

The autopsy report said the cause of death of the victim was trauma due to a neck injury and didn't mention rape, following which the UP ADG had contended the same. Videos of the victim's mother as well as the original complaint said she had been strangled and named the person who did it, not mentioning rape.

READ: Hathras horror: Gandhis escalate attack on Yogi govt; Priyanka Vadra seeks DM's dismissal

READ: UP government files FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence using Hathras case