Hathras: Ashok Gehlot Lambasts Late-night Cremation, Chides BJP On Invoking Hindu Culture

On Sunday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questioned BJP on invoking Hindu culture after the late-night cremation of the Hathras victim's mortal remains. Terming the alleged carelessness of the Uttar Pradesh government as "heartbreaking", he lamented that the pleas of the victim's kin were ignored by the police. To buttress his point about dignity in death, Gehlot pointed out that even in the case of a COVID-19 death, 20 people are allowed to attend the funeral.

He added that the bodies of soldiers who are martyred at the border are also first taken to their respective native places. The Rajasthan CM mentioned that dignity in death is a part of the culture, tradition and religious beliefs of Indians. According to him, BJP had no right to talk about Hindu culture as such an incident had taken place in a state ruled by the party.

हाथरस में रात को 2 बजे बच्ची का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया यह लापरवाही हृदयविदारक है और पूरे देश के स्मृति पटल पर हमेशा के लिए छाई रहेगी। रात को पुलिस की देखरेख में आप दाह-संस्कार कर दो और मां बिलखती रहे सिर्फ अपनी बच्ची के अंतिम दर्शनों के लिए।

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 4, 2020

कोरोना में भी दाह संस्कार के अंदर परिवार वालों को 20 लोगों की छूट दी गई है।बिना कोरोना के भी अंतिम संस्कार में परिवार को बॉडी पहले सौंपी जाती है, हमारे बॉर्डर पर शहीद होते हैं उनकी पार्थिव देह भी पहले गांव तक आती है,हेलीकॉप्टर से,प्लेन से आती है, विदेशों से भी शव लाये जाते है।

2/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 4, 2020

यह सम्मान देने की बात हमारे देशवासियों के संस्कार, संस्कृति एवं धार्मिक मान्यताओं के आधार पर हमेशा रही है।

ये सब बीजेपी के शासन में हुआ फिर बीजेपी किस हिन्दू संस्कृति की बात करती है?

3/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 4, 2020

Hathras horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 1 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted reports that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. The police has now cited the autopsy report to claim that there was no rape in the incident.

The UP government initially constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case to be tried in a fast-track court. On October 2, it suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal on the basis of the first report submitted by the SIT. A day earlier, the UP CM recommended a CBI probe into the case.

