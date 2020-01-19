BSP Slams Union Min Pratap Sarangi's Vande Mataram Remark; Says It's A Diversionary Tactic

Lashing out at Union Minister Pratap Sarangi for his 'those who do not accept India’s freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country' statement, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said that that he is merely deviating from main issues. Sarangi in a recent comment had lashed out at the Opposition's anti-CAA protests saying that the entire nation should be 'thankful' to PM Modi for correcting a wrong that was committed by Congress when they went ahead and decided partition of the country.

"Sarangi is trying to deviate from main issues. As far as people of the country are concerned, they are completely united on the issues of the national concern but this government [BJP] does not respect the Constitution of India," said Bhadoria.

'No right to live in India...'

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, and Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country."Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country," he had said.

The Minister also said, "CAA should have happened 70 years ago. CAA is a way to atone for a sin committed by our forefathers, a select few leaders... It is atonement for the sin of Partition. And we should congratulate PM Narendra Modi for this. Congress committed the sin, and we are atoning."

'BJP denigrating the constitution'

Taking another jibe at Sarangi, Bhadoria said that since the BJP government and its ministers have failed on all fronts, they are trying to sidetrack the issues that the country is currently facing. Alluding to the protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that the BJP government is making laws that are leading to a "denigration of the Constitution".

