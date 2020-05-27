Yediyurappa Betrayed People By Not Fulfilling Rs 1,610 Cr Package Promise: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa alleging that this state government had 'betrayed' the people by not fulfilling its Rs 1,610 crore COVID-19 package promise. While taking to Twitter, the leader of opposition stated that BJP was using 'crisis and vulnerability' for political gains.

Earlier this month, CM Yediyurappa had urged migrant workers to stay back as construction activities had resumed and announced a Rs 1,610 crores COVID-19 financial package for the state. The Chief Minister had also added that a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers and 7,75,000 drivers.

.@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP has betrayed people by not fulfilling his ₹1,610 Cr package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi



Crisis & vulnerability should not be misused for political gains & @BJP4India is insensitive towards the same



1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 27, 2020

How can we expect washermen & other unorganised sector workers to have licence for their work?



State govt is asking the licence to release funds for unorganised sector workers as per media reports.



Looks like @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP is very far from reality.



2/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 27, 2020

Lockdown 4 in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has eased restrictions during Lockdown 4 including the resumption of city buses, inter-district bus service, intrastate train services, and opening up of shops and markets. As of now, the state government has made it clear that there will be 'Janata Curfew' every Sunday during which only essential services would be permitted.

In a significant change to the state's labour laws, the Karnataka government also exempted all factories for a period of three months from provisions of weekly stipulated hours and daily hours. The order extended the maximum working hours from eight to ten hours per day and sixty hours per week. Moreover, the government clarified that overtime wages will remain unchanged.

Karnataka has reported 2,182 cases of Coronavirus so far while 705 infected individuals have recovered. The state has also witnessed 44 deaths due to the virus.

