Maharastra: Congress Boasts As CAG 'endorses' Its Allegations Against Metro Bhavan Tender

Congress on Friday stated that their allegations against Maharashtra’s previous government in connection with the corruption in passing tenders were “endorsed” by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The Congress party had alleged that the previous Fadnavis led BJP govt in the state had tweaked the tenders for Metro Bhavan. As per what Congress said, Nagarjuna Constructions was a firm managed by the BJP led government in the state to get the Metro Bhavan tender.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson on CAG endorsement

CAG has endorsed our allegations that the Metro Bhavan tender was managed in Fadnavis govt and rules were tweaked for a contractor to reward him for his help in PMAY tender management for other contractors. Thousands of crores have been looted in tender management racket by BJP pic.twitter.com/B5NYLfedGd — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) January 17, 2020

Sachin Sawant’s previous comments

Before the CAG endorsed Congress’ allegations, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant had previously said that "tender management rackets" were run by the BJP government to allocate major projects to a few chosen contractors.

Sawant had claimed that there was a link between the two entities, namely, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) project in Navi Mumbai under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Metro Bhavan project. Back then he had said that Congress had demanded a probe into this matter.

"A tender of CIDCO housing in Navi Mumbai amounted to around Rs 14000 crores. This was supposed to be a tender in various portions. But only 4 portions of 3500 crores were given to only 4 persons. Only 4 bidders were there, later one more contractor, Nagarjuna Constructions, was called to avoid legalities, so only 5 people were bidders. That 5th bidder was managed, and his tender was cancelled. But he was compensated in another project. That project was of Metro Bhavan," Sawant said.

"To award that (Metro Bhavan) tender to Nagarjuna Constructions, total 13 amendments were made to the original tender," he added. Sawant later said, “Now we will again follow this up. We are sure that if investigated thoroughly, this scam will be proven to be connected to the senior-most BJP office bearers”.

(With ANI Inputs)